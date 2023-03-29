The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Roy C. McGrath, a 53-year-old fugitive from Naples, Florida, who failed to appear in court for trial on March 13, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. An arrest warrant has been issued for McGrath, who is now considered an international flight risk.

McGrath was indicted on October 5, 2021, in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, for violations of wire fraud and theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. During his initial court appearance, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released pre-trial under the condition that he attend all scheduled court dates.

A superseding indictment was returned on June 28, 2022, charging McGrath with the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The trial was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on March 13, 2023, at the United States District Court in Baltimore. However, McGrath failed to appear for trial, and the FBI has now launched a manhunt for his arrest.

The FBI is offering a monetary reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and prosecution of McGrath. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to take any action themselves but should immediately call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the U.S. Marshals Service office at 1-866-4WANTED. They may remain anonymous.

McGrath’s charges stem from his alleged involvement in wire fraud and theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He has been accused of committing these offenses between May 2019 and May 2020, during his tenure as the director of the Maryland Environmental Service (MES).

According to court documents, McGrath allegedly used his position to defraud MES by awarding contracts to a company he secretly owned and controlled, and by taking kickbacks from subcontractors. McGrath is also accused of attempting to conceal his fraudulent activities by creating and altering records, including email communications.

If convicted, McGrath faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Additionally, the charge of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The FBI has been working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest McGrath. The agency is urging anyone with information to come forward and help in bringing this fugitive to justice