Jupiter, Florida native Lewis Gray, a senior on the Navy men’s rugby team, was named the recipient of the Naval Academy Athletic Association Athlete-of-the-Week Award presented by Northrop Grumman. This marks Gray’s second time receiving the weekly honor, following his recent contribution to Navy’s 34-26 victory over Army last Friday in West Point, N.Y.

Gray’s incredible performance during the game included scoring a critical try in the 59th minute, which helped put the Mids back ahead by two scores, after Army had cut Navy’s lead to just three points. He displayed impressive strength by lowering his shoulder and driving back an Army defender to advance into the try zone.

Gray leads Navy with 16 tries and 158 points scored this season. In addition to his impressive scoring, Gray was also a significant asset in Navy’s kicking game with 180 meters on six attempts. His kicks played a vital role in moving Navy into scoring position on multiple tries throughout the game.

Gray’s contribution to the team wasn’t limited to scoring and kicking, as he made an essential tackle during the match. Following Gray’s try, Army began to push into Navy’s defensive zone, but Gray forced the Army ball carrier out of bounds to regain possession for the Mids. This crucial defensive play paved the way for Navy to score its fifth try of the match, which helped build a 34-19 lead.

Looking ahead, Navy’s rugby season continues on Saturday, April 15, as they host Army or Davenport in the 2023 College Rugby Association of America’s (CRAA) Division I-A Elite quarterfinals Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Prusmack Rugby Center.

