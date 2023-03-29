In collaboration with the joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit are seeking the whereabouts of Brian Anthony Cave, a 28-year-old man from Bryans Road who failed to appear in court for assault and gun charges last November.

Brian Anthony Cave, 28 of Bryans Road Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Cave was charged with first and second-degree assault, felony firearm use in committing a violent crime, and other related firearms charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in 2020 and pointed a firearm at her. He was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

According to officers, Cave is 5’11” and weighs about 160 lbs. He has a tattoo above his left eye in the temple area, and authorities believe he may be in the Baltimore City area.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cave’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

The case against Cave stems from an incident in 2020 when he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute and pointed a firearm at her. Authorities say that Cave was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, which led to additional charges.

Despite being scheduled to appear in court in November of 2021, Cave failed to show up, prompting law enforcement officials to issue a warrant for his arrest. Officers believe he may be in the Baltimore City area, but they are seeking tips from the public to help locate him.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are working together to locate Cave and bring him to justice. They remind the public that harboring a fugitive is a serious offense and can result in criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward. The Charles County Crime Solvers offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Cave’s arrest. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by phone or online.

Anyone who has information about Cave’s whereabouts is asked to contact PFC T.J. Rickard at RickardT@ccso.us or 301-752-9258. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.