The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the schedule for its 2023 Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo, encouraging youth anglers of all ages to hone their fishing skills at any of the state’s nearly 50 youth fishing rodeos held throughout the year.

Partnering with dozens of organizations in 14 counties across Maryland, the DNR aims to provide engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth, many of which take place in Maryland State Parks and other public lands. The rodeo events run from spring until late fall, and all events are free and open to the public.

The Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

While registration is not required, space limitations at some venues may require attendees to register in advance. The DNR advises attendees to visit their website and call the contact number listed for each event to register. Additionally, attendees should check the online rodeo schedule for any cancellations or rescheduling.

Maryland’s Youth Fishing Rodeo program provides a great opportunity for children to experience the joys of fishing while learning valuable skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. In addition to improving hand-eye coordination and learning about aquatic ecosystems, fishing can also teach children patience, perseverance, and responsibility.

According to the DNR, fishing can also positively impact mental health, offering a relaxing and meditative experience in the great outdoors. Additionally, fishing can be a great way to bond with family and friends while enjoying the natural beauty of Maryland’s public lands.

The DNR encourages parents and caregivers to take advantage of the Youth Fishing Rodeo program and introduce their children to the joys of fishing. Even children who have never fished before can benefit from attending a rodeo event, as the program offers a safe and supportive environment for children to learn the basics of fishing.

The DNR protects Maryland’s natural resources and promotes responsible fishing practices. As such, they encourage all attendees to follow fishing regulations and practice catch-and-release fishing to ensure the sustainability of Maryland’s fish populations.

For more information on the 2023 Maryland Youth Fishing Rodeo schedule, including dates, locations, and contact information for each event, please visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.