Navy’s sophomore Emily Tannenbaum has been named the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Tannenbaum’s outstanding performance helped her team to a 2-0 start in league play, securing road league wins at Lehigh and Bucknell.

Tannenbaum, who is Navy’s No. 1 singles player, notched a pair of singles victories and went 1-1 in doubles play over the weekend. She partnered with junior Samantha Johns to post a 6-2 win over Lehigh’s No. 1 pairing of Anushka Dania and Megha Dania, following it up with a three-set singles victory against the Mountain Hawks’ top player, Hamsa Javagal. Her performance helped Navy to a 7-0 sweep of Lehigh.

Despite Tannenbaum and Johns falling in a tiebreaker against the top Bucknell doubles team of Whitney King and Abby Platt, Tannenbaum bounced back in singles competition with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over King on the No. 1 court, leading the Mids to a sweep of singles play and a 6-1 win over the Bison.

During her rookie campaign, Tannenbaum had previously won the PL Player of the Week honors on Feb. 7 earlier this season, as well as on April 19, 2022.

The next match for the Navy team is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, against rival Army, with this year’s Star match set for an 11 a.m. opening serve.

The Patriot League Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award is given to an outstanding athlete who has performed exceptionally well in league play during the week. A panel of sports information directors selects the winner from the member schools.

Tannenbaum’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her sport. She has demonstrated exceptional skills in singles and doubles play, and her contributions have been critical to the team’s success in league play.

Tannenbaum has earned her place among the top players in the Patriot League and is poised to continue her impressive performances in the upcoming matches. Her ability to perform under pressure and her competitive spirit make her an asset to the Navy team.

With Tannenbaum leading the charge, the Navy women’s tennis team looks set to continue its winning streak in the upcoming matches. Fans of the team can look forward to more exciting matches as the season progresses.