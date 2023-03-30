On March 29 at 10:39 a.m., administrators at Matthew Henson Middle School in Waldorf, Maryland were alerted to the odor of marijuana coming from a bathroom. Upon responding, they discovered a 12-year-old student in possession of a replica handgun, several rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, including a cannabis grinder and a lighter.

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately notified and an investigation was initiated. The SRO and administrator notified the juvenile’s parents and followed up with a home safety check. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be criminally charged, however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been made aware of the situation for possible follow-up services as needed.

The incident has raised concerns about school safety and the need for increased vigilance to prevent similar occurrences. Officials from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) have stated that the safety of their students is of utmost importance and they will take appropriate disciplinary action against the student.

While the possession of a replica handgun may not be illegal, the presence of ammunition and drug paraphernalia adds a concerning element to the situation. The use or possession of drugs on school grounds is strictly prohibited and can result in serious consequences for the student involved.

The incident has also raised questions about the availability of such items to children and the need for parents to be aware of their children’s activities and possessions. It is important for parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs and weapons, and to monitor their behavior and belongings.

Parents have a crucial role to play in preventing situations like this from happening. We encourage all parents to talk to their children about making responsible choices and to report any concerning behavior or activity to school officials or law enforcement.

The incident at Matthew Henson Middle School serves as a reminder of the importance of school safety and the need for continued vigilance to prevent dangerous situations from occurring. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.