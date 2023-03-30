The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s (DPW&T) contractor is continuing construction for the FDR Boulevard Extension, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. As a part of this project, a new roundabout intersection will be constructed at the Buck Hewitt Rd intersection. Travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Rd will be diverted beginning on April 3, 2023, to allow for the construction of this new intersection.

To ensure safety in the work zone, motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the area. The existing portion of FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Rd. Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.

During the construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. DPW&T urges drivers to remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. This construction project is a part of the county’s commitment to improving traffic flow and safety for all residents.

For more information about this project, interested parties can visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fdr. DPW&T has also set up a hotline at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3525 for additional inquiries.

The FDR Boulevard Extension project has been in progress since 2019 and has involved significant roadwork throughout the county. The project aims to connect FDR Boulevard from Pegg Road to Maryland Route 235, which will provide an alternate route to the congested Route 235 corridor.

The project includes the construction of two new roundabouts, one at the intersection of Pegg Road and FDR Boulevard and another at the Buck Hewitt Rd intersection. The project also involves the construction of a new bridge over the St. Mary’s River, which will improve access to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Webster Field Annex of Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The construction of the FDR Boulevard Extension is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the county and provide a safer and more efficient route for drivers. The project is a part of the county’s comprehensive transportation plan, which aims to address the increasing traffic congestion in the area.

The county has prioritized infrastructure improvements to support economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents. The FDR Boulevard Extension project is an important step towards achieving these goals and creating a more connected and efficient transportation network.

