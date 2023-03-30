End Hunger In Calvert County (EHCC) is teaming up with Annapolis Nissan, Crownstone, and Steve Brien of Home Towne Real Estate to host its 14th annual Bike Ride on April 22, 2023. This event aims to raise funds and awareness for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the Southern Maryland region.

The bike ride event will take place at Chesapeake Church, located at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, MD. Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to participate, as the event offers four different routes along the picturesque roads of Southern Maryland’s bay front, marina, farmland, and wineries. Participants will have access to rest stops at Faith of Assembly of God, Friday’s Creek Winery, Herrington on the Bay, and Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary, where they can enjoy refreshments.

The bike ride will commence with a 16-mile group ride at 10:00 AM, led by an experienced cyclist who will provide a brief orientation on road rules and safety. Cyclists can also register for the event on the day of the ride at 7:00 AM. The registration fee is $70, which includes a free bike t-shirt, water bottle, swag bag, and refreshments at rest stops. Participants will also be able to enjoy a post-ride picnic at Chesapeake Church, featuring live music and raffle tickets for prizes.

Those who wish to participate in the event can register online through the End Hunger In Calvert County website. A 2023 Bike Jersey is also available for purchase. All proceeds from the bike ride will go directly to support EHCC’s mission to end hunger in Calvert County.

According to EHCC’s website, one in eight people in Calvert County struggles with hunger, including children and seniors. EHCC has been working to alleviate food insecurity in the community for over a decade by providing access to healthy meals and snacks, as well as nutrition education, to those in need.

The bike ride event has been a longstanding tradition for EHCC, and the organization is grateful for the continued support of Annapolis Nissan, Crownstone, and Steve Brien of Home Towne Real Estate.

