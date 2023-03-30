Navy water polo head coach Luis Nicolao has named Caden Capobianco as team captain for the Midshipmen’s 2023 campaign. Capobianco, a rising senior and three-year letterwinner at goal for Navy, expressed excitement about his new role, stating, “I am super excited to be the captain of this team…I am really looking forward to next year.”

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Capobianco has been a key player for Navy over the past three seasons, registering 531 saves with a 51.5 save percentage in 56 games played. In addition to his strong defensive play, he has also contributed offensively with 28 assists and 158 steals.

Capobianco’s skills have not gone unnoticed by the water polo community, as he was named an honorable mention Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) All-American selection in 2021 as a sophomore. He was also selected to the 2021 MAWPC All-Tournament team, after finishing the tournament with 46 saves, a 63.0 save percentage, 16 steals, and four assists.

As a junior, Capobianco continued to impress, earning second-team All-Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference honors. He led Navy with 259 saves and 77 steals, while adding 13 assists.

Head coach Luis Nicolao expressed his confidence in Capobianco’s leadership abilities, stating, “I am very excited and happy for Caden…I know he will make a great captain for our team. We are all looking forward to a great 2023 season.”

The Navy water polo team has a strong tradition of excellence, with 21 conference championships and 11 appearances in the NCAA tournament. Capobianco’s leadership will be crucial in maintaining this level of success in the upcoming season.

The 2023 campaign is sure to be an exciting one for Navy water polo, with Capobianco leading the way. His combination of defensive prowess, offensive skill, and leadership ability make him a valuable asset to the team.

As the team captain, Capobianco will have the opportunity to motivate and inspire his teammates both on and off the pool deck. With his leadership and the talent of the rest of the team, Navy water polo is poised for another successful season in 2023.