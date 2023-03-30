St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation held its 12th Annual Seahawk Scholarship and Leadership Reception on Tuesday morning (March 28) at Daugherty-Palmer Commons on the college’s campus. The event included the induction of the 20th class into the Maryland Beta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, as well as the recognition of the leadership and accomplishments of the St. Mary’s College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Image courtesy of Nairem Moran

This year’s induction ceremony saw a record number of 50 inductees, making it the largest ever. Additionally, 24 members renewed their membership. St. Mary’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, Crystal Gibson, expressed her pride in the college and the athletic department for inducting such a large number of student-athletes into the honor society for the second straight year. “This recognition combines everything great about Division III, the true student-athlete experience, as our students have proven to excel in the classroom, as leaders, competitively, and socially through varied cross-campus commitments. This honor speaks to these students’ dedication and sacrifice in the competition arena and outside,” she said.

After the induction and renewal of the Chi Alpha Sigma members, SAAC Co-Presidents, senior Nefret Perunko of the women’s soccer team and senior Ben Atkins of the baseball team, shared their thoughts on what it means to be a student-athlete. Peter Krech, head women’s soccer coach and SAAC co-advisor, then recognized the SAAC’s campus and community service accomplishments and leadership.

“It has been a genuine pleasure to work with the SAAC group over the last three years, and I continue to be amazed with how much our student-athletes do across campus and within the community on top of their commitment to their teams and academic responsibilities,” Krech said. “Besides our annual events such as Halloween at the JLR, holiday canned food drives, and Christmas Adopt-A-Family events, we also ran the first-ever Diversity Night in the fall and will be running our Mental Health Week for the third year in a row, April 10-15. Thank you to all of the SAAC Reps for their time and commitment this year!”

Chi Alpha Sigma is a national honor society that recognizes college student-athletes who excel both in the classroom and in competition. In order to qualify for induction, student-athletes must have earned a varsity letter in their sport, have a minimum 3.4 cumulative GPA, and be recommended by their coach. Inductees receive a certificate, a Chi Alpha Sigma pin, and a cord to wear at graduation.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been a member of Chi Alpha Sigma since 2004 and was the first college in Maryland to establish a chapter. The Maryland Beta Chapter has inducted over 600 student-athletes since its founding.