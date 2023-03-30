All 28 St. Mary’s County Public Schools have been recognized with the Gold Star Achievement Awards for their exceptional performance in maintaining superior food safety standards, according to an announcement made by the St. Mary’s County Health Department. The awards are given annually to food service facilities that achieve outstanding levels of safety and hygiene in food handling and preparation.

To qualify for the Gold Star, food service facilities must meet several requirements, including having no critical violations, no temperature violations cited during monitoring inspections, correcting all violations noted by an inspector within 30 days of follow-up inspections, and no confirmed unsafe food handling complaints. Additionally, at least one food service worker must have completed a recognized and approved “Food Service Sanitarian and Safety Class” within the last two years.

The award ceremony for the 2022 Gold Star recipients will take place on April 3, 2023, at the Chesapeake Room in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland. The ceremony will commence at 3:00 p.m.

The 28 St. Mary’s County Public Schools that received the Gold Star Achievement Awards for 2022 are as follows:

Banneker Elementary

Banneker Early Childhood Center

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary

Chesapeake Public Charter School

Chopticon High

Dynard Elementary

Esperanza Middle

Evergreen Elementary

Fairlead Academy

George Washington Carver Elementary

Great Mills High

Green Holly Elementary

Greenview Knolls Elementary

Hollywood Elementary

Leonardtown Elementary

Leonardtown Middle

Leonardtown High

Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary

Lexington Park Elementary

Margaret Brent Middle

Mechanicsville Elementary

Oakville Elementary

Park Hall Elementary

Piney Point Elementary

Ridge Elementary

Spring Ridge Elementary

Town Creek Elementary

White Marsh Elementary

The Gold Star Achievement Awards recognize the schools’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and sanitation. By ensuring that food is prepared and served safely, schools can protect the health and well-being of their students and staff. The St. Mary’s County Health Department commended the efforts of all 28 schools in achieving this prestigious award.

The Gold Star Achievement Awards are a part of the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s ongoing efforts to promote food safety and hygiene in the community. By recognizing and rewarding food service facilities that meet and exceed the standards, the department aims to encourage others to follow suit and maintain the highest levels of safety and hygiene in food handling and preparation.