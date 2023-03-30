The St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team kicked off their spring 2023 season at the Washington College Invite on March 25. However, racing was canceled mid-morning due to poor conditions, and the afternoon round of racing was not completed, leaving the WV8, W2V8, and W3V8 squads without the opportunity to race.

The women’s varsity 8 experienced a clash of oars with Bryn Mawr, causing the racing to stop and restart partway down the course, resulting in a 1500m race. Despite the setback, the Seahawks were able to finish in first place with a time of 5:29, with Bryn Mawr following in second at 5:46 and Franklin & Marshall coming in third with a time of 5:55.

The WV8+ lineup consisted of Coxswain Tiffany Dioko, Stroke Sydney West, 7 Nicolette Iacona, 6 Haley Roche, 5 Elise Kinyanjui, 4 Erin Rhodes, 3 Jocelyn Neubauer, 2 Meara Johnson, and 1 Annika Drilling.

“In the only completed race of the day for the women’s team, our varsity 8 showed some of their potential and also learned where they can improve. I’m proud of the way our whole team handled the adverse conditions,” said Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher.

The next competition for the team will be against Wellesley on March 31 at 6:15 p.m.

The Washington College Invite saw increasingly rough conditions throughout the morning, with racing taking place with an incoming tide. However, the St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team demonstrated their tenacity and perseverance, showcasing their potential in the only completed race of the day.

Despite the cancellation of the afternoon races, the team will undoubtedly use the experience as motivation for their upcoming competitions, including their match against Wellesley.

The St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team has a history of excellence, including six appearances in the NCAA Division III Championships in the past eight seasons. The team finished second in the Capital Athletic Conference Championships in 2019 and is poised for another successful season.

While the weather conditions at the Washington College Invite may have dampened the spirits of some, the St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team has shown that they are ready to face any challenges that come their way. Fans and supporters can look forward to an exciting and successful season ahead.