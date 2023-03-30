Andrew Arthur Gordon, 21 of Waldorf

According to a report by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been arrested for vandalizing vehicles and stealing items in Hughesville.

On March 27, officers responded to a business in the 8300 block of Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville for the report of a destruction of property. Initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect was carrying a large chain link and using it to smash out windows of vehicles to steal items from inside.

The officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Andrew Arthur Gordon, 21 of Waldorf, nearby with the stolen items and the chain link. He was taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, officers recovered additional stolen items from Gordon and returned the property to those victims as well. The suspect was arrested and charged with theft, malicious destruction of property, rogue and vagabond, second degree assault, and concealing a dangerous weapon.

Corporal B. Morrison investigated the case, and on March 28, a judge ordered that Gordon could be released on personal recognizance.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.ccso.us.