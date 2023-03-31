The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the closure of both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the 2023 season. The closure is due to the completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project on the camping beach area. The project will involve erosion mitigation and beach revitalization.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a popular bay-front park offering various outdoor activities, including swimming, fishing, and picnicking. However, the park’s public beach will remain open to the public for day use from May 1 through Oct. 31, seven days a week. The hours of operation will vary by month.

The restoration project aims to mitigate the effects of erosion on the beach, which have been worsened by rising sea levels and increased storm activity. The project will also include beach revitalization to ensure that the beach remains a safe and enjoyable place for visitors.

The campground closure is expected to affect many camping enthusiasts who have made reservations in advance. The department of Parks & Recreation is offering refunds or rescheduling of reservations to those who are affected by the closure.

While the campground closure disappoints many visitors, the project is an important step towards preserving the natural beauty and safety of the beach. The project will also ensure that the park remains a popular destination for years to come.

Visitors can still enjoy the park’s public beach during the 2023 season. The hours of operation vary by month, so visitors are advised to check the park’s website for the most up-to-date information. The website also provides information about the park’s amenities, events, and activities.

For more information about Breezy Point Beach & Campground and the shoreline restoration project, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint.