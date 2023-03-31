CCBC Essex Field – The CCBC Essex baseball team took both games of a doubleheader against the College of Southern Maryland on Thursday. In the first game, CCBC Essex won 4-2, while in the second game, they won 4-0.

In the first game, CCBC Essex took an early lead and never looked back. They scored one run in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, while the College of Southern Maryland scored two runs in the sixth. CCBC Essex’s Michael Gamble pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out four. Matthew Hite came in for the last two innings, allowing two runs on one hit.

The College of Southern Maryland’s Tariq Johnson pitched four innings, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks. Travis Bradley pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk.

In the second game, CCBC Essex scored one run in the first inning and one run in the fifth inning before breaking the game open with two runs in the sixth inning. Reed Adams pitched a complete game shutout for CCBC Essex, allowing only five hits while striking out six.

Jaden Gallagher took the loss for the College of Southern Maryland, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on one hit and three walks. Josh Edwards pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on two hits.

The CCBC Essex baseball team improved to 8-14 overall and 5-7 in conference play, while the College of Southern Maryland fell to 7-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

Both teams will continue conference play in their next games. The College of Southern Maryland will play a double-header against Chesapeake College on Sunday.

The games were played at CCBC Essex Field in front of a small crowd, with 27 people attending the first and 11 people attending the second. The games lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes and 2 hours and 20 minutes, respectively.