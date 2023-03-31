The Charles County Commissioners are seeking county residents to fill vacancies on the Charter Board, which was established in March 2023. This board will be responsible for drafting a charter for Charles County to change the present form of government from code home rule to charter government.

The Charter Board is composed of nine citizen members, including two members from each of Charles County’s four Commissioner Districts and one member who resides in any Commissioner District. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 18, and interested applicants can apply at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions-1009.

The proposed charter will define the duties, powers, rules, procedures, and structure of local county government, as well as the rights of citizens. The draft charter will be presented to the County Commissioners by June 1, 2024, and it will be published at least twice within thirty days after its presentation. The charter will then be submitted to the voters of the County during the 2024 regular election. If a majority of the votes cast are in favor of its adoption, the form of government for Charles County will change from code home rule to charter on the date specified in the charter.

The Charter Board will meet at least monthly beginning June 1, 2023. The board’s work will directly impact the structure of Charles County’s government for decades to come. This is an excellent opportunity for residents who are interested in serving their community and making a lasting impact.

Christina Elkins, who can be contacted at 240-776-6709 or ElkinsC@CharlesCountyMD.gov, can provide more information or answer any questions about the Charter Board.

The Charter Board’s work is an essential step in Charles County’s government’s evolution, as it will allow residents to have a greater say in the policies and procedures that govern their communities. By participating in the Charter Board, residents will be able to directly impact the future of Charles County and create a government that is more responsive to the needs of its citizens.

The Charter Board’s meetings will be open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the board’s work. This is an opportunity for residents to be involved in the process of shaping their county’s future.