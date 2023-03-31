On March 29, the County Commissioners received a briefing on the Billingsley Road Alternatives study. The study reviewed past proposals and evaluations for realigning the road, and presented concepts for horizontal roadway realignment in the study area. Staff evaluated three alternatives with cost estimates, recommending a hybrid option that upgrades the existing alignment and creates a new alignment. The staff also discussed the next steps for the planning process.

Legislative Update: General Assembly Session 2023

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2023 General Assembly session, including a request for a letter of support for Senate Bill 491, which would establish a task force to study school bus operator contracts and wages. The Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the request. Mitchell also announced that the county is accepting legislative proposals for revisions to local laws in the county code, with submissions due by April 21.

FY 2024 Budget Work Session

The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided a Fiscal 2024 Budget Work Session on Enterprise Funds Operating and Capital Improvement Projects. Overviews of the Landfill Fund, Environmental Service Fund, Watershed Protection and Restoration Fund, Inspection and Review Fund, and proposed fees and charges were presented. The budget public hearing is scheduled for April 26, with all related documents and information available on the county’s website.

Other Briefings, Approval Items, Public Hearings, and Proclamations

In open session briefings, Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on Fiscal 2023 current capital projects. The Commissioners approved a budget amendment increase of $65,000 for adoptable animal care, as well as a new mental health assistant position in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. They also supported a proposal to fund the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub project, and updated the Commissioners’ Community Support Policy.

The Commissioners held virtual public hearings on Draft Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. They also held a quarterly town hall to respond to questions and comments from the public.

Finally, the Commissioners issued proclamations for Fair Housing Month, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Autism Acceptance Month, Archaeology Month, National Public Health Week, National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, National Volunteer Week, and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258. The next Commissioners session is scheduled for April 18, 2023.