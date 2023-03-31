Bryantown, Maryland – Sophomore Jamie Roberts, the reigning Mountain East Conference (MEC) Freshman of the Year, has been named to the Tucci/NFCA Division II Player and Pitcher of the Year watchlist. The list includes 115 student-athletes nationwide, broken down into eight NCAA regions.

Roberts has been off to a solid start early in MEC play, hitting .481 and with 34 RBI in 27 games. She has a 7-4 record in the circle with a 3.44 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Last year, she had an impressive freshman campaign, earning the MEC Freshman of the Year and All-MEC First Team honors.

Credit: Frostburg State University

Roberts appeared in 46 games and had a 7-4-1 record with 36 strikeouts and a 4.05 ERA. She also batted .416, the highest on her team, with 64 hits, which ranked second in the MEC, and 38 RBI, 12 doubles, and one home run.

Before joining Frostburg, Roberts earned four varsity letters in softball at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, Maryland, under coach Joe Chesildine. She was the Defensive and Offensive MVP, All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2018, Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete, Presidential Academic Excellence Award recipient, and Class Valedictorian.

Roberts is majoring in Law and Society and is the daughter of Jennifer and Jason Roberts.

Credit: Frostburg State University

The Tucci/NFCA Division II Player and Pitcher of the Year award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievements of softball student-athletes in NCAA Division II. The award expanded in 2019 to include both Player and Pitcher of the Year. The NFCA Division II All-American Committee will vote for the winner, and the award will be announced on June 1. All student-athletes are eligible for the end-of-the-season award, and being on the watchlist is not required to be considered.