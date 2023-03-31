The No. 24 Navy women’s lacrosse team (9-2, 3-0 Patriot League) put on an impressive team performance to secure a 17-6 victory over Lafayette (1-11, 0-4 Patriot League) on Wednesday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The Midshipmen used an 11-0 run in the first half to take control of the game and cruise to the double-digit win, with eight different players scoring and six players registering assists. Head coach Cindy Timchal praised her team for their total team effort, saying, “It was a tribute to the leadership they provide.”

Offensively, the Midshipmen used goals from eight players, with Leelee Denton, Maggie DeFabio, and Ava Yovino recording hat tricks, while Lindsay Beardmore and Emily Messinese contributed multiple scores.

Denton led the team with four goals, including converting a pair of free-position opportunities. In the last four games, Denton has scored 19 goals on 21 total shots. The junior entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in shot percentage, and she raised that average to 77.8 percent following her 4-for-4 performance against the Leopards.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Defensively, Emma Richardell earned her ninth victory of the season. The sophomore goalkeeper allowed three goals, while registering eight saves between the pipes in nearly 54 minutes of play. She gave way to Anne Culicerto who worked the final 6:07, picking up a ground ball.

The Midshipmen caused 15 of the Leopards’ 19 turnovers, with 10 different players finishing with caused turnovers. Erin Carson, Athena Corroon, Gabby Lavin, Katie Golbranson, and Messinese led the team with two CTs apiece, while Denton, Lola Leone, Charlotte Ryan, Isabelle Thornburg, and Yovino caused one turnover each.

Navy continues Patriot League play at home against Colgate on Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.