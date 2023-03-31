The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team faced off against the Salisbury University Sea Gulls on their home courts on Thursday, March 30. Unfortunately, the Seahawks fell short, losing 2-7 in a tough match.

The match started with doubles, where the St. Mary’s team struggled to get their footing. Despite a strong fight from Stephen Alam and Boris Palmade in the number one doubles spot, the duo lost 6-8 to the Sea Gulls. The Seahawks lost all three doubles matches, putting them at an early disadvantage.

Moving on to singles, St. Mary’s was determined to turn the tide. Boris Palmade, playing in the number one singles spot, proved to be a force to be reckoned with. Going up against Gianluca Beaujon, who is currently ranked 23rd in the Atlantic South Region, Palmade dominated and won in two sets, winning 6-1 and 6-3.

Boris Palmade vs. Goucher (3.5.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Max Esztergomi also had an impressive showing, battling it out in the number six singles spot. After tying with Salisbury’s Jacob Berg in the first set, Esztergomi came out on top, winning 7-6(5). Although he lost the second set, he rallied in the third and final set, winning 10-6 and bringing home a point for the Seahawks.

Despite these strong individual performances, the Seahawks were unable to overcome the deficit from the doubles matches and ultimately fell to the Sea Gulls 2-7.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s will have a chance to bounce back as they travel to Lancaster Bible in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for their first United East Conference matchup on Saturday, April 1.

The St. Mary’s College Men’s Tennis team remains focused and determined, with the goal of improving their record in the coming matches. While this loss was a setback, they are determined to learn from it and come back even stronger in the future.

“We knew Salisbury would be a tough match, but we came into it with confidence and fought hard,” said Coach Jay Harris. “Although we fell short, I’m proud of the way our team played and we’re looking forward to the next match.”