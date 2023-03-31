The Seahawks of St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team were defeated by the Salisbury University Sea Gulls in a match on the Sea Gulls’ home courts. The Sea Gulls, ranked 16th in the Atlantic South Region, swept the Seahawks with a score of 9-0.

The doubles matches began with a strong start from the Sea Gulls as the Seahawks lost all three matches. The singles matches did not bring better results for the Seahawks as they lost all six matches.

Despite the loss, Giselle Harris put up a good fight in the number five singles spot. She lost her first set with a close score of 6-3 to the Sea Gulls, and the second set repeated the same score. Hannah Gorel in the number two singles spot also showed her skill as she blanked her first set, but eventually fell 6-3 in the second set. Diana Levit in the number one singles spot also showed a similar performance.

Credit: Bill Wood

Looking ahead, the Seahawks will be back in action on April 1st, traveling to Lancaster Bible in Lancaster, Pennsylvania for their first United East Conference matchup.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team has had a successful season thus far, with an overall record of 5-5. The team will look to bounce back from this loss and continue their momentum in the upcoming matches.