The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team attempted a fourth-quarter comeback but ultimately fell short in a 17-12 loss to the University of Mary Washington on Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks, playing their first game since March 15, were led by sophomore attacker Hailey Betch who scored five goals in the game.

The Seahawks entered the fourth quarter down 15-5 before senior attackers Erin Carmody and Lily Davison, and Betch each scored in a three-minute span to close the gap to seven with 10:06 remaining in the game. Betch responded with a pair of unassisted goals to make it a 16-10 game with 6:38 to go. However, Leanne Larkin completed a feed from Kendal Iwanicki for Mary Washington’s final goal of the game and a seven-goal cushion.

St. Mary’s forced eight of the Eagles’ 13 turnovers but lost in shots (35-29) and ground balls (15-13). The Eagles also controlled the draws, 18-15, including posting a 12-3 margin over the second and third periods.

Betch finished with a game-tying five goals while adding three draw controls and two ground balls. Sophomore midfielder Colin Horton contributed two goals and an assist plus a team-best six draws. Carmody chipped in a season-best two goals, while first-year attacker Katelin Scala scooped up a season- and team-high three ground balls while adding a goal, two draws, and a caused turnover. Junior defender Rachael Freeman led the defense with a season-best three forced turnovers plus two ground balls. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer finished the game with a career-high 13 stops.

Mary Washington has now won the last five meetings against the Seahawks. Maya Koebke tallied a game-tying five goals plus one assist, while Kayla Sarazin claimed a game-best seven draws and scored twice.

Up next for the Seahawks is a game against Lancaster Bible on April 1.