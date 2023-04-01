Sean Donnelle Hawkins, a 48-year-old resident of Marbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to federal charges related to his distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms in Charles County, Maryland. Hawkins admitted to selling cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms to law enforcement sources on multiple occasions between October 2021 and May 2022. United States Attorney announced the guilty plea for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron, Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) Baltimore Field Division, and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

During the investigation, Hawkins sold eight firearms to a law enforcement source, including four privately made semi-automatic firearms, known as “ghost guns.” Hawkins knew that he had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He also had reason to believe that the law enforcement source could not lawfully possess firearms and intended to use or dispose of the firearms unlawfully.

Hawkins sold the law enforcement sources 85.493 grams of crack cocaine, 111.528 grams of cocaine, eight firearms, and 468 rounds of ammunition. On August 3, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hawkins’ residence and found a .38 special caliber revolver, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine capable of receiving 33 rounds of 9mm ammunition and loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition, two shotguns, and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted caliber ammunition. Law enforcement also found drugs, ammunition, magazines, and $1,264 in cash intended to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances. Hawkins admitted to possessing the firearms, ammunition, and magazines recovered in the cooler in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms, and as part of his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to between 10 and 13 years in federal prison if the Court accepts the plea agreement. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow has scheduled sentencing for August 1, 2023. Hawkins will also forfeit the firearms recovered from his home on August 3, 2022, and waives any right or interest in the ammunition and magazines seized during the searches related to the case.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN on May 26, 2021, based on fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the ATF and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bijon A. Mostoufi and Timothy F. Hagan, who are prosecuting the case.