St. Mary’s County, MD – After dedicating more than 26 years of service to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. David Alexander #87 received his Final Salute on Friday, March 31, 2023, upon his retirement from the agency. The beloved member of the Sheriff’s Office spent 19 of those years as a detective, leaving behind a lasting impact on his colleagues, friends, and the community he served.

Throughout his career, Sgt. Alexander was known for his exceptional leadership skills and his unwavering commitment to serving the public. He served as a Patrol Division squad leader, the leader of the Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiation team, and the leader of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. Sheriff Steve Hall and Sgt. Alexander Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Sheena Tirpak, Cpl. Shaun Carberry and DFC Artina Alvey of the Honor Guard Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Alexander kisses his four-year-old grandson Fischer Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Alexander takes the Honor Walk through headquarters Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. David Alexander receives his Final Salute from Lt. Shawn Moses, Capt. Richard Russell and Sheriff Steve Hall Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Alexander and his family Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Alexander’s impact on the community went beyond his role as a law enforcement officer. He was deeply involved in community outreach programs, including the Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E program, which aims to educate students about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. His dedication to community outreach earned him the prestigious Sheriff’s Office Community Service Award in 2019.

As a token of appreciation for his service, Sgt. Alexander was presented with a shadow box containing his badge, patches, and other mementos from his time with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony also included a traditional Final Salute, with fellow officers lining up to salute and thank Sgt. Alexander for his service to the agency and the community.

Sgt. Alexander’s retirement marks the end of an era for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Still, his legacy will continue to live on through his impact on his colleagues and the community he served. His dedication to serving the public and his unwavering commitment to the Sheriff’s Office will not be forgotten.

As Sgt. Alexander begins his well-deserved retirement; the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office looks to the future, knowing that his leadership and dedication have helped shape the agency into what it is today.

“I love the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. I won’t be too far away,” he told his colleagues, friends, and family.