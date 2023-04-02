The Calvert County Department of Economic Development has launched a survey to understand local businesses’ needs better. The survey at www.ChooseCalvert.com/BusinessSurvey will help shape future economic development strategies and objectives to best serve the local business community.

According to Economic Development Director Julie Oberg, businesses are the lifeblood of the community and the department wants to do everything they can to support them. The survey responses will provide valuable insights to deliver services that truly meet business needs. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy, and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries in Calvert County.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and is confidential and anonymous. Respondents can also share their contact information if they would like to be contacted by a staff member. Economic Development will use survey responses to develop programs, policies, and services for businesses, and enhance communication and collaboration to ensure businesses have access to the resources they need to thrive.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and executes business programs that complement Calvert County. They are committed to working with local businesses to create an environment that fosters growth and innovation.

The survey seeks to gather information from local businesses on the current state of their operations, the challenges they face, and their future goals. Questions on the survey range from the types of products and services offered to the number of employees and the impact of COVID-19 on business operations.

The survey is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to support the local business community. In addition to the survey, the department offers a range of resources and services to help businesses succeed, including assistance with financing, site selection, and workforce development.

The department’s website, www.ChooseCalvert.com, provides information on available commercial properties, incentives for businesses, and local economic data. The site also features a business directory, which allows users to search for businesses by industry, location, and size.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is committed to creating an environment that fosters economic growth and supports the local business community. By seeking feedback from local businesses, the department aims to develop strategies and programs that will help businesses thrive in Calvert County. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.