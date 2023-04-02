Delaware Technical Community College’s softball team won both games in a series against the College of Southern Maryland, held in Georgetown on March 31, 2023.

In the first game, Delaware Tech won 4-1. Pitcher Alexis Dowdy, who earned her fifth win of the season, led the way with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. Jenna Donovan and Jada Courtney both hit home runs for Delaware Tech.

The College of Southern Maryland struggled to get its offense going, with no hits or runs until the sixth inning. Their only run came from an error by Delaware Tech’s Camryn Wingate.

In the second game, Delaware Tech dominated with a 10-2 win. Kandice Schlabach and Jada Courtney both hit home runs, with Schlabach contributing four RBIs and Courtney adding two. Macey Myers also hit a home run and had two RBIs.

Delaware Tech’s Victoria Henry started the game and earned her third win of the season, pitching three innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Carly Collins finished the game, pitching two innings with one strikeout.

The College of Southern Maryland struggled again in the second game, with no hits until the third inning and only two hits overall. They were unable to generate much offense, scoring only two runs in the game.

The two wins brought Delaware Tech’s record to 11-6 for the season. The team’s next game is scheduled for April 5, when they will face Raritan Valley Community College. The College of Southern Maryland’s record stands at 4-9, and they will next play a double-header vs. WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia.