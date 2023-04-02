The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team suffered a 15-7 loss to the No. 14 ranked Dickinson College on Saturday, April 1. The game was held at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. The Seahawks (7-5) had their two-game win streak broken by the Red Devils (7-3).

The Red Devils started the game strong, scoring within the first 39 seconds and gaining a 9-0 lead within the first 18 minutes of the game. Sophomore attackman Keegan Preis helped the Seahawks to trim the deficit by scoring a goal and an assist in the final 8:46 of the first half, leaving the score at 10-2 at halftime.

The Seahawks came back strong in the third quarter with first-year attackman Joshua Martel scoring back-to-back goals to bring the score to 10-4. The Red Devils responded with four consecutive goals before first-year defensive midfielder Garrett Brodfuehrer tallied one for the Seahawks. The score was 14-7 with 4:20 remaining in the game, after Brodfuehrer and Preis had scored again.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks were unable to close the gap any further. They turned the ball over four times and generated only three shots in the final minutes of the contest. Ben Robertson vs. Brockport (3.18.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Dickinson outshot St. Mary’s College, 54-28, and dominated ground balls, 51-30. The Seahawks also committed a season-high 31 turnovers, with the Red Devils forcing 19 of those miscues. Face-off wins were almost equal, with Dickinson earning 13 and the Seahawks coming away with 12. Senior Mitch Boudreau won 10 face-offs and scooped up a team-tying four ground balls.

Preis led the Seahawks offensively with a game-tying four points on two goals and two assists while Brodfuehrer and Martel both finished with two goals. Brodfuehrer’s two goals were a career-best performance for him. Sophomore defensive midfielder Quinnten Hatfield picked up a team-tying four ground balls, while junior defenseman Ethan Little collected three caused turnovers and three loose ball pickups. Senior goalie Ben Robertson made a career-best 15 saves.

This is the 10th consecutive win for the Red Devils over St. Mary’s. James Isaacson also finished with a game-tying four points on two goals and two assists, while Chris Brandau made four stops in nearly 54 minutes of action for Dickinson.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back in their next game against Hilbert on April 8. The game will be held at Hamburg, N.Y./St. Francis High School at 1:00 p.m.