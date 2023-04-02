The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team began their defense of their United East Conference championship with a resounding victory over Lancaster Bible College on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks, who won last year’s conference title, dominated from the start, scoring 17 goals in the first half and finishing with a commanding 25-3 win.

Junior captain MC Mortimer led the way for St. Mary’s with three goals and an assist, while five different players collected hat tricks. Sophomore attacker Hailey Betch had four goals and three assists, and sophomore midfielder Colin Horton, junior defender Lily Davison, and Mortimer each added three goals and an assist.

St. Mary’s defense was equally impressive, holding Lancaster Bible to just 10 shots while taking 43 themselves. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer made seven saves to earn her fifth win of the season.

The Seahawks also dominated in ground balls, winning the battle 15-5. Junior attacker Bella Dunigan led the team with four loose balls, and Horton and first-year attacker Katelin Scala each won four draw controls.

The Chargers finally got on the scoreboard 30 seconds into the third quarter, as Kym Kouterick finished off a pass from Lindsey Weaver to make it 17-1. Lancaster Bible scored two more goals in the fourth quarter, but St. Mary’s added three of their own to close out the win.

St. Mary’s will look to continue their winning ways on April 7th when they take on Lebanon Valley on the road. The Dutchmen are 3-7 on the season and will be looking for a win against the defending conference champions.

This victory improves St. Mary’s record to 5-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while Lancaster Bible falls to 2-7 overall and 0-1 in the United East Conference.