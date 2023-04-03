Budds Creek, MD (3-31-23)- Seaford Delaware’s Cody Dawson survived a crash-marred event to score his first-ever Potomac Speedway feature win in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model contest. Dawson’s initial Potomac success came steering his Rocket no.36 and would bank $1000 for his winning drive.

Ben Scott and Jeremy Pilkerton brought the field to green, with Scott surging into the race lead as the field entered turn one. The next 14-laps would be another epic Potomac slugfest as Scott and Pilkerton waged hand-to-hand combat, battling for the lead. At the completion of the 15th lap, Pilkerton moved to the inside off turn number two, but he and Scott collided in the middle of the backstretch.

In the ensuing chaos, the cars of Scott and Pilkerton both went into a series of violent flips that would also swallow up third-place driver the rescue squad checked over Ray Love Jr. Love. Still, miraculously, neither driver was seriously injured in the high-speed crash. With just five laps remaining, Dawson was the new leader and would hold off a charging Megan Mann to score of the breakthrough win.

“We certainly didn’t have a car capable of winning so I feel pretty lucky standing here tonight.” Dawson stated in victory lane. “The track was in great shape tonight and our car was decent, but we just need to make it a little better.” Ed Pope Jr took third with Greg Carrico and Matt Ashworth completing the top five with heats going to Scott and Pilkerton.

Mason Hanson wired the field to score his first career division win in the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Hansen started on the pole and would lead all 15-laps In quite dominating fashion to score of the win over defending track champion PJ Hatcher. Wyatt Hanson, Raymond Reed and Stevie Gingery trailed at the finish.

In the 15-lap Hobby Stock main Mikey Latham came from his 8th starting spot to take the lead from Watson Gordon on the 14th lap to collect his 24th career division feature win. Billy Crouse rallied late for second, Gordon hung tough for third with Eric Hanson and Colin Long, who came from the rear of the field, to round out the top five. The Strictly Stock and Roadster features were postponed due to late evening rain and will be made up at a later date.

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Cody Dawson, Megan Mann, Ed Pope Jr, Greg Carrico, Matt Ashworth, Jarrett Edwards, Scooter Tippett, Ben Scott, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ray Love Jr, Dale Hollidge, Travis Justice, Kyle Hardy

Street Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, PJ Hatcher, Wyatt Hanson, Raymond Reed, Stevie Gingery, Matt Tarbox, Jonny Oliver, John Cobb, Gerald Shannon, Hank Stonestreet, Johnny Burch, Ben Pirner, James Rainey, Jason Penn DNS-Savannah Windsor

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mikey Latham, Billy Crouse, Watson Gordon, Eric Hanson, Colin Long, Dylan Penn, Justin Hatcher, Matt Tarbox, Dave Adams, Bradley Shannon, Richie Gibson, Austin Lathroum DNS-Owen Lacey, Buddy Dunagan