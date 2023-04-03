College of Southern Maryland’s baseball team claimed two victories against Chesapeake College on April 2, 2023. Thanks to their tenacious offensive effort, the Hawks won the first game 6-5 and the second game 9-6.

In the first game, Chesapeake took an early lead with a run in each of the first four innings. But College of Southern Maryland’s offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning, with five runs, giving them a lead of 6-5, which they maintained till the end of the game.

In the second game, the College of Southern Maryland drew first blood with a run in the second inning. However, Chesapeake answered back with a run of their own in the third inning. College of Southern Maryland’s offense then scored three runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning. Chesapeake College cut the deficit with a four-run fifth inning, but College of Southern Maryland’s offense put up four more runs in the sixth inning, giving them a comfortable lead, which they held onto till the end of the game.

The pitching for both teams put up a valiant effort. Grant Thomas, the pitcher for Chesapeake College, pitched for six innings in the first game, allowing six runs on ten hits and four walks while striking out seven. In the second game, Nicholas Warrington pitched for three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. Andrew Leginze pitched for four and one-third innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out two.

The two victories improved the Hawks’ record to 9-11, while Chesapeake College’s record fell to 8-14. The teams will play each other two more times in the coming weeks.

The games were played without spectators, in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions. The next games for the Hawks are on April 5, 2023, against Delaware Technical Community College.