The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to recognize April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. They are partnering with state and local law enforcement agencies to encourage motorists to stay focused on their only task when driving: driving.

Distracted driving is a leading cause of accidents on Maryland roads, contributing to over 24,000 injuries and 200 fatalities each year. While phone use is a significant factor in distracted driving, other activities like eating, applying makeup, changing the radio station, or tending to other passengers can be just as dangerous.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. When driving at 55 mph, those five seconds equate to traveling the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

In Maryland, fines for using a handheld cellphone while driving are $83 for the first offense, $140 for a second offense and $160 for a third offense. Writing, sending or reading a text or electronic message while driving can result in a $70 fine and one point on the driver’s record. These penalties increase if the use of a device contributes to a crash, serious injury or death.

“Every day, we see drivers using their cellphones, which contributes to far too many injuries and fatal crashes,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “Whether the driver or passenger, we each play a role to avoid distracting behavior and keep our roads safe.”

The Highway Safety Office reminds state drivers to serve as an example for family and friends by avoiding distractions while driving, pulling away from travel lanes and parking in a safe location if they need to send a text message, and designating a passenger to respond to any messages while driving.

During April, more than 40 law enforcement agencies statewide will increase enforcement of distracted driving laws. Participating agencies include Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police, as well as local agencies.

The Highway Safety Office also urges drivers to keep our police and other emergency responders safe by following Maryland’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to move over one lane or slow down when approaching any stopped emergency vehicle or any vehicle displaying warning signals such as hazard lights, road flares, or caution signals.

If drivers need to use their cellphone while driving, they should keep it out of reach, such as in the glove box, back seat, or trunk. They should also refrain from scrolling or engaging in social media while driving.

“If your friends or family use their cellphones while driving, ask them to stop,” said Nizer. “We each have the responsibility to make our roads safer by avoiding distractions and staying focused on driving.”

To learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office commitment to zero deaths on Maryland roadways, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at zerodeathsmd.