St. Mary’s City, Maryland – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team hosted the second annual Seahawk Invitational at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Despite several weather delays due to lightning and rain, the Seahawks put on a strong performance on their home track, earning several top place finishes.

In the Men’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase, Patton Harbourt took first place overall with a time of 13:10.09. Michael Wade earned second place overall in the Men’s 1500 Meter Run with a time of 4:16.83, followed by Quentin Pastore in fifth place with a time of 4:25.16. Kelly Bryne and Nate Norris followed in eighth and ninth place, respectively, with times of 4:33.89 and 4:37.08.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

Max Baitman’s Hammer Throw performance of 24.71 meters earned him third place overall. Zack Kralec earned seventh place overall in the Men’s Javelin Throw with a distance of 31.47 meters, and Marion Lajara took tenth place with a throw of 26.95 meters.

In the Men’s 400 Meter Dash, the Seahawks had three top-fifteen place finishes. Michael Wade took tenth place with a time of 54.62, Zane Obi finished in eleventh place at 54.67, and Eli Henson finished in thirteenth place with a time of 56.19.

Zack Kralec took first place overall in the Men’s Pole Vault at 4.05 meters, while Emmanuel Douge broke his previously held Men’s 200 Meter Dash school record with a time of 22.51. Douge currently holds the top five 200 Meter Dash times in school history. Marion Lajara and Quentin Pastore earned ninth and tenth place in the Men’s Discus Throw with distances of 30.27 meters and 23.93 meters, respectively.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, April 15th, as they travel to West Chester, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Bill Butler Invitational hosted by the Rams of West Chester University.

