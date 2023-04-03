The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team hosted the second annual Seahawk Invitational on Saturday, April 1, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. Despite weather delays due to lightning and rain, the Seahawks put on a strong performance in front of their home crowd.

In the Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay, the team of Addie Ostendorf-Snell, Chay’la Rivers, Tray Mobray, and Alana Thompson broke the school record with a time of 54.08, earning them fourth place overall.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

Betsy Robey earned second place in the Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase with a time of 15:00.09, while Morgan Marzec’s Hammer Throw performance of 24.61 meters earned her third place.

Elise Kinyanjui set the school record for Women’s High Jump with a height of 1.53 meters, earning her first place. The Seahawks also had four top-ten finishes in the Women’s 400 Meter Dash, with Savannah Owens taking fourth place, Alana Thompson taking sixth, Dina Jones taking eighth, and Chloe Tolson taking ninth.

Brittney Douglas claimed another school record in the Women’s 800 Meter Run, taking third place overall with a time of 2:25.93. Pamela Angel-Aguilar followed closely behind in sixth place at 2:53.91.

In the Women’s Long Jump, Alana Thompson took sixth place with a distance of 4.58 meters, while the Seahawks had three top-ten finishers in the Women’s Shot Put: Fladaina Bruno in fifth place with a throw of 8.46 meters, Morgan Marzec in eighth place with 8.12 meters, and Amira Whitaker in ninth with 8.02 meters.

Chay’la Rivers broke the school record in the Women’s 100 Meter Dash, taking fifth place with a time of 13.26. Rivers went on to set another school record in the Women’s Triple Jump and earned sixth place in the Women’s 200 Meter Dash. Dina Jones also had a strong showing, earning third place in the Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles.

The Seahawks dominated in the Women’s 5000 Meter Run, with Lauren Sapp taking first place with a time of 19:39.63, Ariana Lecouras taking second at 22:14.57, and Stacie Lally taking third with a time of 23:48.29.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, April 15, as they travel to West Chester, Pennsylvania to compete in the Bill Butler Invitational, hosted by West Chester University.