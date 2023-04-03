Board of Education Vice Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq. has been selected as a 2023 Daily Record Top 100 Women Honoree. The prestigious award recognizes Maryland’s top female leaders who have demonstrated significant professional accomplishments, community involvement, and leadership.

Lee, who was elected to the Charles County Board of Education in 2020, has a long history of community service and leadership. She previously served as the President of the Charles County Bar Association and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Charles County Chamber of Commerce.

Lee’s selection for the award reflects her outstanding work as a Board of Education member. In January 2023, she was elected as Vice Chairperson of the Board, demonstrating her dedication to improving education in Charles County.

Lee’s commitment to education and community service is also reflected in her professional background. She is a practicing attorney and partner at the Lee & Associates, LLC law firm, where she focuses on family law, criminal defense, and personal injury law.

In addition to her work with the Board of Education, Lee is also involved in numerous community organizations. She serves as a board member for the Center for Children and is a member of the National Association of Women Lawyers and the Maryland State Bar Association.

Lee’s recognition as a Top 100 Women Honoree is a testament to her unwavering dedication to her community and her profession. She is a role model for young women in Maryland and inspires those who aspire to impact their communities positively.

The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women Honoree list has been recognizing Maryland’s most accomplished women for the past 26 years. The honorees are chosen by a panel of business and community leaders who review each nominee’s professional accomplishments, community involvement, and leadership.

The 2023 Top 100 Women Honoree list will be featured in a special publication by The Daily Record on May 8th. The event honoring the recipients will be held on May 10th at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

Lee’s selection as a Top 100 Women Honoree is a well-deserved recognition of her hard work and dedication to her community. As she continues to serve on the Board of Education and in her professional endeavors, she will undoubtedly continue to impact the lives of those around her positively.