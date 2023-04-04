On April 2, 1987, Juanita Rollins, a 29-year old resident of La Plata, was found with multiple injuries and later pronounced dead at an area hospital. 36 years later, her case remains unsolved, but the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Crime Solvers are hoping the public can help bring justice to Juanita and her family.

The homicide investigation began when officers with the CCSO responded to the area of Goose Creek Drive in La Plata for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers found Juanita Rollins suffering from multiple injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Since then, the CCSO has been working to solve the case but have yet to find the person responsible for Juanita’s death. In an effort to bring closure to her family and loved ones, the CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to come forward, even if they wish to remain anonymous. They can do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Every little bit of information can help in solving this case and bringing justice to Juanita and her family.

The community of La Plata is still reeling from the tragedy that struck 36 years ago. Residents are hoping that the anniversary of Juanita’s death will bring attention to the case and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

As the investigation into Juanita Rollins’ homicide continues, the CCSO and Crime Solvers are committed to finding answers and bringing the perpetrator to justice. They urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact them immediately.

The CCSO and Crime Solvers believe that someone out there has information that can help solve this case, and they are offering a reward to encourage people to come forward. They hope that the anniversary of Juanita’s death will bring renewed attention to the case and lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

In conclusion, Juanita Rollins’ unsolved homicide is a tragedy that has haunted La Plata for 36 years. The CCSO and Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in bringing closure to Juanita’s family and loved ones. If you have any information about the case, no matter how small, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Your assistance can make a difference in solving this case and bringing justice to Juanita Rollins.