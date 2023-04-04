On April 29th, the banks of the Patuxent River at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will come alive with the sound of bagpipes as the Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland celebrates its 44th year. The festival promises to be a day filled with music, food, dance, and other Celtic attractions.

Visitors will be treated to the sounds of internationally known Celtic bands performing on multiple entertainment stages throughout the grounds, offering continuous music, dance, and jam sessions throughout the day. Clan Row will also be present, with over 50 clans and societies offering information to those interested in their Celtic heritage.

The festival will also feature Scottish and Irish country-dance performances, harp and Scottish fiddling, storytelling, historical displays, craft demonstrations, and living history reenactments. The Celtic Marketplace will offer a wide selection of traditional and non-traditional Celtic foods and gifts.

Children can participate in the Highland Games and watch all-day competitions, including pipers, drummers, pipe bands, highland dancers, highland athletics, and rugby games.

The festival organizers advise that those attending should park in General Parking and be prepared to wait in line for entry if they have not pre-purchased their ticket. All pre-purchased General Admission Tickets will be scanned at the gate, and there will be no ticket, no entry. General Admission Gate Ticket Sales will be credit card sales only, and there will be no cash sales at the gate.

No pets are allowed in the park during festival hours, and no outside alcohol is permitted in the park or festival. However, alcoholic beverages are available for sale at multiple locations throughout the festival grounds.

The Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland aims to educate, uphold, and celebrate the cultural heritage of the seven Celtic Nations: Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Brittany, Cornwall, and Galicia/Asturias through organized public events offered throughout the community.

The festival’s history dates back to 1976 when it started as an information sharing organization before expanding in 1979 to become a formal organization with officers and structure to offer the Celtic Festival of Southern Maryland to the public.

This year’s festival promises to be an excellent opportunity for visitors to learn about and celebrate Celtic heritage while enjoying a fun-filled day with family and friends.