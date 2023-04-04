The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Support Services Unit (SSU), K9 Team, Bike Patrol, and Special Operations Team (SOT) organized a Junior Police Academy for children ages 4-12 at the Harriett Brown Community Center rear parking lot in Prince Frederick on Saturday, April 3.

The event aimed to provide young children with a glimpse of what it takes to become a police officer. The mini academy was a fun-filled day that included a variety of activities, such as an obstacle course, a patrol vehicle showcase, drone flights, a motor and bike patrol demonstration, and a visit from K9 Dexter.

The Junior Police Academy was a huge success, and Sheriff Ricky Cox expressed his pride in all the young recruits. At the end of the event, a pinning ceremony was held, and Sheriff Cox awarded a certificate of completion, a Sheriff’s badge, and some groovy sunglasses to the deputy recruits.

The Calvert County Parks and Recreation sponsored the event, and the Sheriff’s Office thanked them for their contribution.

The Sheriff’s Office aims to promote a positive relationship between the community and the police force through events like the Junior Police Academy. The event provides a platform for children to interact with police officers, ask questions, and learn more about the job.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to continue to organize similar events in the future and encourage more young children to consider a career in law enforcement.

The Junior Police Academy is just one of the many community outreach programs organized by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving and protecting the community and fostering a strong relationship between the police force and the people they serve.

