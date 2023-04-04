The Navy track and field teams dominated the 2023 Army-Navy Outdoor Star Meet at Ingram Field, earning a clean sweep and two stars in the Army-Navy Star Series, presented by USAA. The men’s team won with a score of 126-77, securing their 11th consecutive victory and 52nd overall in the series, while the women’s team won their eighth straight star with a score of 111-92 and claimed their 22nd win.

The high jump and pole vault events were moved indoors due to weather conditions, and hand timing was used for the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, 4x100m relay, 1500m, 110m hurdles, and 400m races. These times will not count towards any records.

In addition to the two stars won by track and field, the women’s team won its star match over Army earlier in the day, helping Navy clinch the 2022-23 Army-Navy Star Series. The win marks the 39th time in the past 45 years that Navy has won the Star Series (39-4-2).

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy now has a 13-7 record in Star competitions against Army this season, and the track and field and cross country teams have swept all six Star competitions for the second consecutive season.

The men’s team won 15 of the 19 events, with Joshua Boamah scoring 13 points for Navy in his three events. He placed first in the discus (17.15m / 56′ 3.25″) and shot put (17.15m / 56′ 3.25″) and added three points with a second-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 59.95m (196′ 8″).

Collin Greene placed second in the shot put with a mark of 15.99m (52′ 5.5″) to earn the Mids the maximum points in the event. David Huizenga did the same in the discus by placing second with a throw of 52.47m (172′ 1″).

The women’s team won 12 of the 19 events and earned the maximum points in seven. Captain Molly Chapman contributed 11 points in her final Army-Navy Star Meet, winning the triple jump with the third-best distance in school history at 12.24m (40′ 2″). Sophomore Isabella Romasko won the long jump with a distance of 5.68m (18′ 7.75″) in her first collegiate outdoor meet.

Sami Bollinger placed second in the triple jump with the eighth-farthest distance in school history at 12.11m (39′ 8.75″), while Charlene Morke repeated as the outdoor Star Meet pole vault winner, posting a height of 3.86m (12′ 8″) to earn the victory.

The Mids claimed first in both hurdle races, with Jia Anderson winning the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.45 and Annie Taylor winning the 400m hurdles with an effort of 1:01.60. Anderson’s time didn’t count as a top-10 mark due to illegal wind.

Navy’s next competition will be the George Mason Spring Invitational on Saturday, April 8, in Fairfax, Virginia.