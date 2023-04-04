The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for their first United East Conference matchup of the season against Lancaster Bible. Both teams swept their opponents, with the men’s team winning 9-0 and the women’s team winning 8-1.

Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks started strong, winning all three doubles matches in the women’s competition. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel won the number one doubles spot, while Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson conquered the number two doubles spot, and Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter secured the third and final doubles win.

In the singles matches, the Seahawks won five out of six matches. Diana Levit fought hard in the number one singles spot, taking her opponent to a tiebreaker in the first set before winning 7-1 and winning the second set 6-2. Amber Manspeaker, Sydney Anderson, Giselle Harris, and Ellie Walter also won their respective matches.

Credit: Bill Wood

On the men’s side, St. Mary’s dominated all three doubles matches. The pair of Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam won the number one doubles spot, while Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi won the number two doubles spot, and Keawe Johnson and Liam Pratt won the third and final doubles spot.

In the singles matches, Boris Palmade, Stephen Alam, Nick Rohr, Keawe Johnson, Daoud Alkhalidi, and Liam Pratt all won their respective matches, securing the Seahawks’ sweep.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, April 8th for another United East Conference match-up against Penn State Berks. The Seahawks will host the Nittany Lions at the Somerset Tennis Complex at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.