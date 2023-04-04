St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) has announced the hiring of Kaitlyn Campbell as Head Volleyball Coach. Campbell joins SMR with extensive experience as a volleyball coach at the high school level. Athletic Director Jon Lombardo made the announcement, and Campbell assumes her role effective immediately.

Campbell has been one of the club coaches for South River Volleyball Club for the past three years, and previously from 2006-2019, she was one of the Southern Maryland Juniors Volleyball Coaches. As the new head coach at SMR, she aims to build a highly competitive and character-driven girls volleyball program. “I plan to remain competitive in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for years to come by ensuring the program is well rooted in fundamentals, work ethic, and morale,” said Coach Campbell.

Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

Lombardo expressed his confidence in Campbell’s ability to transform the program. “She is well connected in club volleyball, understands the recruiting landscape that will support our program in not only attracting and retaining potential student-athletes but also providing them the opportunity to compete beyond high school,” he said. “Most importantly, Coach Campbell is a woman of high character that aligns with the mission of SMR. I have no doubt she will build a transformational experience and championship culture through the SMR volleyball program.”

Campbell’s collegiate accolades include being the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman Player of the Year in 2002, a member of the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Team in 2002 and 2004, a two-time West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 2nd Team All Conference in 2002 and 2003, and a two-time West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 1st Team All Conference in 2004 and 2005. She was also a Daktronics Great Lakes Region 2nd Team All-Conference member in 2005.

Campbell’s initial goals as the new head coach at SMR include establishing a standard for success by helping the student-athletes reach their potential and becoming one of the top volleyball teams in the WCAC. “Over the years I have had the honor of helping high school student-athletes pursue their college athletic dreams, honed my coaching philosophy, and created a positive culture and work-ethic among my teams,” said Campbell. “I am committed to coaching the whole player to ensure the young ladies I am coaching are successful on and off the court.”

“This team is incredibly talented already,” she said. “I’m looking forward to helping each player grow in her ability and passion for volleyball. I also plan to use my connections in the Southern Maryland club volleyball community to recruit quality athletes and families. By setting a strong foundation of success in the classroom and on the court, we will be able to attract many great student-athletes to the SMR volleyball program.”

Coach Campbell also plans to immediately provide the team with every opportunity to prepare for the 2023 season. “We will take this off-season time to get ahead of our competition physically and enter August training with a common goal of success,” she said.

In conclusion, the hiring of Kaitlyn Campbell as the new head volleyball coach at SMR has been met with enthusiasm by both the school administration and the team. With her extensive experience, accolades, and commitment to building a highly competitive and character-driven program, SMR volleyball is poised for great success under her leadership.