The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the morning of April 1, 2023, in Brandywine, Maryland. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Michelle Develbis from White Plains, MD, died in the crash.

At approximately 10:00 am, officers responded to the 15000 block of McKendree Road for a report of a single-vehicle collision. According to the preliminary investigation, Develbis was traveling eastbound on McKendree Road when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether speed, drugs, or alcohol played a role in the crash. The police department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Those who have information about the accident are asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Additionally, the “P3 Tips” mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play to submit a tip. Please reference case number PP23040100000778 when providing information.

The Prince George’s County Police Department reminds drivers to always wear their seatbelts, obey traffic laws, and drive at a safe speed. The department also encourages anyone who witnesses a driver displaying erratic or reckless behavior on the road to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.