It was a meeting of well-deserved proclamations on Tuesday for members of the Calvert County community as the all-Republican board of county commissioners handed out a total of seven proclamations before a public hearing on the beach erosion at Breezy Point followed by the proposed department of finance fiscal year 2024 staff recommended budget, phase two to discuss the commissioners budget.

The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders; the National Public Safety telecommunications team, the Gold Star Spouses and the Month of the Military Child were all recognized.

The proclamation stated, ‘We honor and celebrate our Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders as we move forward to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion and fulfill the promise of opportunity to ensure all Americans thrive in Calvert County.’

A tri-county celebration will feature dance, music, games and food on April 15th at the Calvert County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The employee recognition committee recognized Dawson Nice as the employee of the month. Nice has been instrumental as a computer services technician with technology services.

Sheriff Ricky Cox stated that Nice has been efficient in the transition the last few months.

“He has been instrumental in getting us up and running and we appreciate that.” Cox stated.”

In order to answer emergency calls efficiently, it’s imperative that all avenues of communications are working perfectly. Calvert has answered 432 calls this past year with 11 lives saved and one child birth over the telephone.

“Our dispatchers are our lifelines behind the scenes.” Ricky Cox said.

April 9-15th will be known as National Public Safety Telecommunications week.

Commissioner Todd Ireland said, “No one calls 911 because they’re having a great day. We’ve seen a lot of turnover with our dispatchers and that’s something we’re going to work on in our county.”

The commissioners also honored those fighting for the child that suffers in silence without an advocate at times. They honored those that are looking child abuse in the eye and drawing a line in the sand.

The best of Calvert County was recognized Tuesday and April 2023 will be known in Calvert County as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The proclamation stated, ‘Maryland has adopted laws to protect child victims’ rights and provide essential services. Our public and private sectors must continue to work cooperatively to maintain and improve programs and legislation that will benefit these youngest and most vulnerable victims. Calvert County calls on all citizens, community agencies, medical and mental health providers, elected officials, schools, and businesses to increase their collaboration with the Calvert County Child Advocacy Team in support of child victims of maltreatment and to prevent child abuse and strengthen the community in which we live.’

Remembering the ones left behind

Gold Star Spouses Day is being honored in Calvert County and across the nation on April 5, 2023.

Commissioner Mark C. Cox, Sr. stated, “A lot of times we take our freedoms for granted and we really shouldn’t. No one signs up for this one here. Let’s take the time to recognize military spouses that are left behind.”

There are currently eight Gold Star spouses that live in the county.

April has also been recognized as the Month of the Military Child and Calvert County has three times the national average of military children. The military child is at times uprooted and moved, unable to establish roots and make lifelong friends.

“My father was on the downside of his career when I was born,” Hart said, “My wife was on the other spectrum. I have friends from the time I was eight years old. I was so proud of my father for taking me to Andrews to see the planes there. We’re only free because of it [your sacrifice]. The military kids see it different than the public eye.”

The Sandibald family joined the commissioners up front to be recognized.

April will also serve as Autism Awareness month and Pathfinders for autism is a resource that is available to families that are in need. Pathfinders can be located at the link below. ASD affects 1 in 43 Marylanders; 1 in 27 boys and 1 in 116 girls.

Pathfinders for Autism – Improving the lives of individuals with autism and the people who care for them

County administrator, Mark Willis spoke of his autistic grandson and the tender care that is needed to ‘earn his trust’.

“If you don’t know, you don’t know,” Willis said. “You have to take special care and earn their trust over and over again but when you do, you’ll never forget it.”

The proclamation states, ‘Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), or autism, is the fastest-growing, serious developmental disability that results from a neurological disorder, hindering a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, effectively problem solve, and form relationships with others.’

Commissioner Catherine Grasso stated it was a blessing to know our community. “When we get out of ourselves, we are the happiest.” she said.

Commissioner Cox presented the National Fair Housing Month proclamation.

April 11th will be the 55th anniversary of the United States passing the Fair Housing Act making it possible for all to seek safe, affordable, feasible housing where they choose. Calvert County vows to continue to provide housing options and economic stability to strengthen human relations.

The Calvert County Housing Authority also owns Project Echo, a homeless shelter for emergency housing.

Sharon Strand, director of finance & budget presented a slide pertaining to phase two; the Commissioners budget.

A public hearing for this budget is set for May 16, 2023.

The fiscal impact of the staff recommended budget is a deficit of 41 million dollars.

Strand was seeking guidance from the board on what to include or not include in the budget.

“We’re giving guidance. We’re discussing. It’s informational to decide what the COLA might be.” Commissioner President Earl F. Hance stated. “This board is going to do for county employees what we’re going to do for support staff. This budget is not going to be as easy as other budgets in the past. We can still change this from now until the middle of May. We’re not going to be at seven percent.”

The guidance and consensus was to go with 3 percent.

“This board wants support staff to get their fair share as well.” Grasso said.

Hance stated that there still needs to be a discussion with the school superintendent as the numbers ‘don’t match up’ with the Blue Print chart.

“This resets the whole book. You’re flying blind and of course the sirens go off.” Hart.

Strand stated that her office will be working with other counties to see how they’re funding their agencies.

Cox congratulated 11 students that went to All-State chorus from the county. Ireland spent Saturday at the Maryland Osprey Festival at Drum Point. Grasso went to her third ribbon cutting ceremony in which each business is owned by a woman. She congratulated Beach Beauty Supply on its opening day. You can support Beach Beauty Supply at 10366 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.