The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting preliminary Land and Water Conservation Fund and Readiness Environmental Protection Integration Challenge Program applications.

The nationally competitive grant opportunity allows local governments to receive between $250,000 and $5 million in funding to conserve natural landscapes around military installations. The program aims to prevent development that could impact operational capabilities while increasing outdoor recreational opportunities, sustaining native wildlife and habitats, and guarding against climate impacts and severe weather events.

Credit: James Corbett

The program’s priority is natural area preservation projects within active Readiness Environmental Protection Integration program areas or where there is active interest in establishing one. Municipalities, counties, and state agencies can receive up to 100% of project costs from this grant opportunity.

The U.S. Department of Defense will match the Land and Water Conservation Fund program funds through the Readiness Environmental Protection Integration Challenge Program. The funding is provided for the acquisition or a combination of the purchase and development of compatible recreation on the property.

Interested jurisdictions have until April 30, 2023, to submit project documentation to Andrew Mengel at andrew.mengel@maryland.gov.

Additional details and application information are available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage.