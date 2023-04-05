Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Charles County, Maryland. The collision, which took place at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Monday, resulted in the death of 34-year-old Alan Reinburg of Mechanicsville.

According to police, the incident occurred on Route 6/Port Tobacco Road at Academy Place in Welcome, Maryland. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 37-year-old Jeffrey Grasso of Newburg, Maryland, was traveling eastbound on Port Tobacco Road while Reinburg was traveling westbound on his motorcycle. For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the pickup truck crossed the double yellow center line and collided with the motorcycle.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Reinburg dead at the scene of the accident. Grasso was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with detours around the crash scene, while personnel from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

The investigation into the cause and contributing factors of the crash is ongoing. Witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 301-392-1231.

The tragedy underscores the need for motorists to exercise caution on the roads, especially when sharing them with motorcyclists. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than occupants of passenger cars. In 2019, 5,014 motorcyclists were killed in motor vehicle crashes, representing 14% of all traffic fatalities for the year.

NHTSA recommends that all motorcyclists wear helmets that meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, as helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcycle riders and 41% effective in preventing fatal injuries to passengers. In addition, drivers should be aware of motorcyclists on the roads and give them plenty of space to maneuver.

As the investigation into the Charles County crash continues, the community mourns the loss of Alan Reinburg and extends condolences to his family and loved ones.

Like this: Like Loading...