Navy freshman Sia Chaudry was named Patriot League Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday after clinching the Star Match over Army this past weekend. This marks the second time this season Chaudry proved to be the clinching singles point against a rival service academy.

The Midshipmen took home the women’s tennis Star for the second straight season and fourth time in five years, with Chaudry being a key player in both doubles and singles play. She and senior captain Casey Accola scored a 6-4 victory over Isabella Brilliant and Maria Drobotova, helping Navy claim the doubles point.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

The two teams found themselves tied, 3-3, after five singles matches, making Chaudry and Elizabeth Gilbert the deciding match. Battling off a late push from Gilbert, Chaudry clinched the Navy win with a 7-5, 6-4 singles victory.

Chaudry now has won her last four singles matches and has 21 overall wins in singles play this season. She also took home PL Player of the Week honors on Jan. 24 after helping Navy grab two wins in its spring home opener.

Navy returns to the court on Friday, April 7, hosting Georgetown in a 2 p.m. match at the Tose Family Tennis Center. The Mids then host LIU at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 for Senior Day.

