The Navy women’s golf team finished in fourth place overall in the JEL Intercollegiate at Prospect Bay held at the par-72, 6136-yard Prospect Bay Country Club. Despite weather delays shortening the event to 36 holes, the Midshipmen shot a 45-over par 621 in two rounds of play to maintain their position from the first day of action.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Harvard took home the team title at 29-over par 605, while Navy’s fellow Patriot League member Bucknell finished in ninth with a score of 66-over par 642. Meiyi Yan of Harvard claimed medalist honors by shooting 3-over par 147 over the two-day tournament.

Junior golfer Stephanie Lee led the way for Navy, ending the second day in 11th overall with a weekend score of 10-over par 154. Freshman Sue Lee tied for 18th place with a score of 13-over par 157, while senior captain Eve Worden shot a 14-over par 158 to tie for 23rd. Junior Mara Hirtle tied for 27th place with a total score of 15-over par 159. Freshman Hallie Brisco came in 32nd with a total score of 16-over par 160, and sophomore Bridget Hoang tied for 46th with a total score of 19-over par 163.

Navy’s performance in the JEL Intercollegiate marked the third of four straight events for the team in the state of Maryland. The Midshipmen will return home to the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club on April 15-16 to host the Navy Spring Invitational, their final regular-season event before the 2023 Patriot League Championship in Midlothian, Va.