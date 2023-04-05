Anchoring Navy’s defense in two victories over the week, Athena Corroon and Emma Richardell were recognized as Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, by the Patriot League. This marks the third weekly honor of the season for Corroon and the second consecutive for Richardell.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy defeated Lafayette, 17-6, on Wednesday and Colgate, 15-10, on Saturday, improving to 4-0 in Patriot League play. Corroon led the Midshipmen with seven ground balls, adding three caused turnovers to help limit Lafayette to six total goals. Against Colgate, Corroon held the Raiders’ leading scorer to just one goal, preventing their top shooter from taking more than one shot.

Richardell finished the week with 18 saves and 13 goals allowed for a 6.85 goals against average with a 58.1 save percentage. She picked up four ground balls and notched her second win of the week with 10 saves against Colgate, limiting the Raider offense to just two goals in the second half.

Navy will continue their Patriot League play on the road against Boston University on April 8 at 12:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.