On the night of April 4, 2023, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz, located at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road. Shortly after, they also received a report of a victim who arrived at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day from Leonardtown, was pronounced dead.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Authorities have not yet released any details regarding possible suspects or motives.

The Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 78041 or email andrew.burgess@stmaryscountymd.gov. Officials are also urging anyone who may have captured cellphone video or images of the shooting to visit the Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Upload Video Evidence Portal at https://www.firstsheriff.com/uploadevidence/. The portal allows individuals to upload videos and photos anonymously.