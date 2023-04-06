Jia Anderson, a freshman on the Navy women’s track and field team, has been named the Patriot League Women’s Rookie-of-the-Week for her impressive performance in the Army-Navy Star Meet. This marks the second time she has earned the honor this outdoor season.

Anderson’s outstanding performance saw her win the 100m hurdles race in 13.45 seconds, earning five points for Navy. Although the wind conditions invalidated her time from being counted among the top 10, it was still the fastest in the Patriot League so far this season.

Along with her individual victory, Anderson played a key role in helping the Mids secure first place in the 4x100m relay alongside Mayu Gayton, Molly Mangan, and Sabrina Sutter. The team’s time of 46.17 is the seventh-best in Navy history and marks their third top-10 performance in the event this season, including setting a program record of 45.94.

Anderson’s recognition as the Patriot League Women’s Rookie-of-the-Week reflects her impressive contribution to Navy’s success in the outdoor season. Her determination and skill have been a valuable asset to the team, and her continued growth as an athlete will be crucial to the team’s success.

Looking ahead, Navy will compete in the George Mason Spring Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia, on Saturday. Although the start time for the meet is yet to be confirmed, the Mids will be eager to continue their strong performances and build on their success in the outdoor season.

The Navy women’s track and field team has a rich history of success, and Anderson’s performance is a testament to the team’s dedication to excellence. As the team continues to push forward in the outdoor season, they will undoubtedly draw on this legacy to inspire them to even greater heights.

