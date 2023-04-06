Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD recently participated in the 50th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference, and came home with an impressive haul of medals.

The conference was held in the greater Anne Arundel County and Baltimore areas, and the contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center.

1. Forrest Center students waiting for the SkillsUSA Maryland awards ceremony to start at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the UMBC campus. Credit: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center

At the awards ceremony, forty-seven Forrest Center students earned medals in various categories, including Emergency Medical Technician, Video News Production, Principles of Technology, Telecommunication Cabling, Information Technology Services, Internet of Things, Dental Assisting, Additive Manufacturing, Engineering Technology Design, Promotional Bulletin Board, Medical Terminology, Commercial UAS Drone, Audio/Radio Production, Collision Damage Appraisal, Electrical Wiring, First Aid/CPR, Quiz Bowl, Auto Refinishing Technology, Health Knowledge Bowl, and Career Pathways Showcase – Industrial.

The gold medal winners in each category are also qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference, which will be held in Atlanta, GA the week of June 19, 2023. Among the gold medal winners are Kaelyn White and CJ Bell in Emergency Medical Technician, Jaylen Johnson, Jamison Johnson, Kaleb Dziekan, and James Dennis in Video News Production, Amar Holiday in Internet of Things, Teddy Bates and Bella Heckathorn in Commercial UAS Drone, Linnea Clarke and Isaac Reina in Audio/Radio Production, and Amanda Hill in First Aid/CPR.

In addition to the competition medal winners, Forrest Center students Brianna Rourke and Makayla Porter were elected as state officers, while Camille Van Erp and Allison Curtis were elected as National Voting Delegates. Twenty-four Forrest Center students are planning to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta, Georgia this year, and fundraising efforts are currently underway.

If you would like to donate toward the students’ trip to Atlanta, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Ms. Mary Thompson or Mr. Michael Stevens.

Individual Winners:

Emergency Medical Technician

Gold- Kaelyn White (Academy of Health), CJ Bell (Fire/EMT)

Video News Production

Gold- Jaylen Johnson, Jamison Johnson, Kaleb Dziekan, James Dennis (TV/Video)

Silver- Avery Harding, Louis Coppola, Joseph Grimm, Chloe Butrym (TV/Video)

Principles of Technology

Silver- Aidan Wrightson (Engineering)

Bronze- James Wilquest (Engineering)

TeleCommuniciation Cabling

Gold- Samuel Rooney (Electrical Wiring)

SIlver- Connor Ferrall (Electrical Wiring)

Bronze- Dylan Wheeler (Electrical Wiring)

Information Technology Services

Bronze- Owen Joy (IT Networking)

Internet of Things

Gold- Amar Holiday (IT Networking)

Dental Assisting

Bronze – Dakota Headley (Dental Assisting)

Additive Manufacturing

Silver- Nerissa Jobell, John Shorb (CADD)

Engineering Technology Design

Gold – Zoey Dellapietro (Academy of Health), Brianna Rourke (Engineering), Julian Alvey (Engineering)

Promotional Bulletin Board

Bronze – Melanie Scott (Teacher Academy), Gabriel Cannavo (Teacher Academy), Abigail Cronkright (Graphics)

Medical Terminology

Silver – Allison Curtis (Academy of Health)

Commercial UaS Drone

Gold – Teddy Bates, Bella Heckathorn (Engineering)

Audio/Radio Production

Gold – Linnea Clarke, Isaac Reina (TV/Video)

Collision Damage Appraisal

Silver – Ryan Tucker (Auto Refinishing)

Electrical Wiring

Silver – Colton Raley(Electrical Wiring)

First Aid/CPR

Gold – Amanda Hill (Academy of Health)

Quiz Bowl

Bronze – Kimberly Valdivia (Engineering), Ava Gueverara (Engineering), Jack Bateman(Engineering), Jacob Wathen (IT Networking), James Fullarton III (IT Networking)

Auto Refinishing Technology

Bronze – Kyleigh Bennett (Auto Refinishing)

Health Knowledge Bowl

Gold – Emily Smetana, Jordyn Walters, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)

Career Pathways Showcase – Industrial

Silver – Valeria Cervantes-Corona, Logan Berry, Kaitlyn Pyles (Electrical Wiring)

